next book will be a complement of Becoming

AP

New York / 07.10.2019 17:38:11





The first book of Michelle Obama from your success Becoming it will be more about your readers and less about herself.

Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, announced Monday, will be published on the 19th of November under the Clarkson Potter, an imprint of the publisher Penguin Random House. It is an add-on Becoming, which has sold millions of copies since it came out last November.

The book includes an introduction of the former first lady and quotes, and questions related to their memories. It is designed to help readers to tell their own stories.

In the introduction, Obama he says that this work hopes to encourage people to write their “experiences, ideas and feelings, in all their imperfection, and without judgment”.

lar