New images from the filming of Glass, with Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy

The production of Glass continues to run, and come to us new images and a video of the shoot with Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy as the protagonists.

The images of the shooting of Glassyou can see by clicking on this link of Just Jared, show us actors James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy in the set. In addition to the images, Daily Mail has published a video in which we see how David Dunn (Bruce Willis) confronts The Beast (James McAvoy). During the fight, Joseph Dunn (Spencer Treat Clark) comes in to help his father.

GLASS Starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy Directed by M. Night Shyamalan Coming in 2019 pic.twitter.com/i5fDQUUeEn — Michael is ALL IN (@JokerCritic) November 10, 2017

It seems that Casey, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, you will also be involved in the fight, but also appears with a bag from a comic shop. What is the reason?

The long-awaited sequel to The protected and Multiple, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, will also feature Sarah Paulson. However, we do not know what to role will interpret and developments on the topic are scarce. The premiere of Glass will take place on the 18 of January of 2019.