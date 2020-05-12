Movie Monster Hunter – Milla Jovovich leaves a first image before recording

Capcom and his sense of the epic, as well as your zoo eccentricities planning to move out to the movies. We still don’t know how to marry Hollywood and the frame narrative, playable the series Monster Hunter. Could be at risk in becoming a new film of kaiju types Pacific Rimor the universe that is building Godzillabut Milla Jovovich does not think so, then already he has shared the first photo of their first day of filming!

Get already the merchandising of your video game series favorite: Monster Hunter!

.I Harris and Ron Perlman will be in the cast of a production mutant and winged, whose jaws are waiting to reach us. Form a team with Milla Jovovich, who already has experience in this of the adaptations of video games the cinema with gems such as Resident Evil. Interestingly Anderson was the director of that first and more or less decent installment of Resident Evil, as well as Mortal Kombat in 1995. In fact it is the husband of Milla Jovovich. Do you know who uploaded this photo?