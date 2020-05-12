Miranda Kerr dinner with your boyfriend in the White House

Miranda Kerr dinner at the White House with your boyfriend

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel it showed all the time smiling and taking selfies of course, that went up to your accounts of Instagram and Snapchat. They live together in a mansion bought him to Harrison Ford to 10 million euros.

Miranda Kerr with a dress Carolina Herrerathe arm of her boyfriend attended the dinner, which gave president Obama the leaders of the nordic. Evan Spiegel was born in Los Angeles in 1990, and is a good example of a young successful entrepreneur. She left her studies in 2012 to focus on his project Snapchat that is a success with over 100 million users.

At the gala dinners in the White House as happens in other countries sometimes invites personalities from the world of culture or the company’s representative of that country. Evan Spiegel is 26 years old and is already a multi-millionaire, his career would certainly be taken into account the time to be a guest of honor at the White House.

Miranda Kerr climbed a detail of your invitation on the table to his account of Instagram.

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel they met at a party Louis Vuitton in New York in 2014, began their relationship in 2015. The a computer genius with 22 years, I think the application Snapchat and reached over 1000 million. Schapchat it is a system of instant messaging of text files or pictures. She model born in Australia and known for being part of the Angels of Victoria’s Secret from 2007 to 2013, according to the magazine Forbe Miranda and the 2010 was among the 10 models best paid in the world.

Has passed some years since a Victoria’s Secret angel and her career did not do but take off. He has worked in parades Chanel, Dior, Lanvin, Stella McCartney, John Galliano, she has been the face of H&M, Maybelline New York Wonderbra, the Reebok.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hkavsfPp2BU(/embed)

In 2016 Miranda Kerr signed for Givenchy along with other models for its spring campaign summer. Miranda Kerr also is designing glassware and cups for the prestigious English firm Royal Albert.