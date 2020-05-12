Milla Jovovich, Top Model before an actress.

Actress, singer and model, Milla Natasha Jovovich or Milla Jovovich to dry, was born in Kiev, Ukraine, December 17, 1975. The greater part of his childhood was spent between London and Russia, but with 9 years of age went to live to California with his family.

Soon he began his career as a Top Model international, parading in the major gateways of the world and being the image of brands such as L’oréal, Anna Molinari, Banana Republic, Calvin Klein, Chanel, Christian Dior, Versace, and Revlon, among other firms.

In any occasion Mile has confessed that she would like to be remembered for her work as an actress rather than her career as a model. In your resume accumulate more than 20 movies, among which are The fifth element, Joan of Arc and Resident Evil. In addition, the multi-talented Ukrainian – that someone was baptized as the woman of a thousand faces- also tried his luck in the world of the song as the lead vocalist of the group Plastic Has Memory.

Their Quotes and famous Phrases