Milla Jovovich, the most lethal of Hollywood

Los Angeles.- With a thousand 296 characters killed, Milla Jovovich tops the list of the 20 players most lethal of the big screen, according to the british network Movies4Men.

The counting was performed with the analysis of more than 350 movies of actionlike “Indestructible”, “Alien”, “Resident Evil“, “Terminator,” “Hard to Kill”, among others.

Jovovich was awarded first place for her role as Alice in the series “Resident Evil”. The tv station that made the count he emphasized his interpretation of the character, his ability with the stunts and his martial arts skills.

The second position holds Jet Liwith a thousand 076 deaths; Dolph Lundren, best known for his portrayal of Ivan Drago in “Rocky IV”, you get the third with 919 murders in the film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has the fourth place with 842 deaths; Chow Yun-Fat the fifth with 786 and Sylvester Stallone the sixth with 786 deaths.

To be taken into account in the listing, the actors had to have estelarizado at least ten movies of action, adventure, or thrillers and have received training in combat and weapons handling.

Below, the complete list of the 20 players most lethal of the film according to Movies4Men.

1. Milla Jovovich – mil 296 murders

2. Jet Li – thousand 076 murders

3. Dolp Lundgren – 919 murders

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger – 842 murders

5. Chow Yun-Fat – 810 murders

6. Sylvester Stallone – 786 murders

7. Jason Statham – 718 murders

8. Kevin Costner – 670 murders

9. Wesley Snipes – 593 murders

10. Nicholas Cage – 571 murders

11. Chuck Norris – 458 murders

12. Jean-Claude Van Damme – 457 murders

13. Clint Eastwood – 382 murders

14. Gerard Butler – 361 murders

15. Keanu Reeves – 354 murders

16. Dwayne Johnson – 349 murders

17. Daniel Craig – 348 murders

18. Bruce Willis – 343 murders

19. Tom Cruise – 341 murders

20. Sean Bean – 331 murders