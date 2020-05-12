Milla Jovovich, the actress most lethal of the film

The actress Milla Jovovich, world-renowned for her character of ‘Alice Abernathy’ in the franchise of zombies, ‘Resident Evil’is the actress most lethal of the film, that is to say that their different characters are more deaths have been executed on the big screen, being ‘Alice Abernathy’ the most deadly.

The study, which gives an account of these results is the british channel ‘Movies4Men’that crown Jovovich as “the actress who tops the list of twenty action heroes most deadly of all time”. According to their data, the interpreter has murdered 1,296 characters.

Also read: These would be the candidates to direct the new installment of James Bond

In second place is the actor and martial artist chinese, Jet Li, protagonist of films like ‘Romeo must die’ and ‘The indestructible’. 1,076 are the characters that have been annihilated.

Dolph Lundgrenremembered for his character of a boxer, soviet ‘Ivan Drago’ in ‘Rocky IV’, it continues on the list with 919 deaths. Arnold Schwarzenegger it remains with 842, while his colleague Sylvester Stallone finished with 786 characters in all his films so far.

The protagonist of ‘The Transporter’, Jason Stathamhas a figure of 718 murders on the big screen and Chuck Norris 458.

Jean-Claude Van Damme has annihilated to 457 characters, Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ 349, and the last four places in the ranking are occupied by Daniel Craigthe current ‘Agent 007’, who has exterminated 348; Bruce Willis it follows very closely to 343, in the same way Tom Cruise with a figure of 341, and finally Sean Bean with 331 characters dead.

Also read: Brie Larson reveals details about his character ‘Captain Marvel’

For the study we analyzed more than 350 movies, which included titles such as ‘The indestructible’, ‘Alien’, ‘Resident Evil’, ‘Terminator’ and ‘Hard to kill’. In accordance with ‘Movies4Men’ the actors that were considered for this list had to have starred in a minimum of ten films within the genres of action, adventure or thriller.