Milla Jovovich shared a look at the movie Monster Hunter

After years of development the film Monster Hunter started this week their films in Cape Town, south Africa. A process that actress Milla Jovovich has been in charge of sharing through its account of Instagram.

By using multiple stories published on the social network, Jovovich revealed how it is conducting the shooting of the film with glimpses of the shops of the equipment and the locations. However, the most interesting thing revealed by the actress are a couple of pictures that anticipate the characters Monster Hunter.

In a first publication, Jovovich gave a look to the members of the Alpha Team, who will be played by Meagan Good, T. I Harris and the own Jovovich.

More on Milla Jovovich

After that publication, Jovovich presented to your character and the protagonist of the film, Captain Artemis.

“Captain Natalie Artemis. Explorer. Monster hunter. Just a little glimpse for all the fans of Monster Hunter that they were concerned the other day,” wrote the actress. “Here is the Captain Artemis with a ‘slinger’ on the arm. Also I will post a photo at some point of some of the incredible weapons of Monster Hunter that we’ve recreated for the film.”

The film Monster Hunter you will be inspired by the videogame of the same name, will be directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and, according to rumors, will focus “on two protagonists who come from different worlds and must cooperate to survive.”