Milla Jovovich reveals her secret to looking ms young: “she helped Me with everything”

United States.- The actress, Milla Jovovichin a recent interview with People revealed one of his best secrets to look more youngcaring for your skin and keep your spectacular figure after two children.

The singer of 43 years, pointed out that does not maintain a diet so strict, only reduced the amounts of meat consumed on a daily basis and your food is based on 80 percent of plants, which quickly made him see a dramatic change in your skin.

Getting the time to look younger, in addition to get easier to keep her amazing figure at the age of 43 and after having two children.

To be honest, I just discovered that to make sure that 80 percent of my diet during the week is vegetable-based and do everything else to be smaller portions, I helped my skin, helped me with my energy levels, helped me through everything,” confessed the actress.

Jovovich stated that in the same way that exercising five times a week and does various activities that keep a lot of energy during the day.

For me, gardening was something that I started doing before things fitness. I’ve always liked the drawing, I’ve always liked the works of art, design, music. But, of course, being a mother is my favorite pastime,” he said.

In the same way to end pointed out that she does not hesitate to eat any thing, but that only decreased the food processed.