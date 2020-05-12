Milla Jovovich continues to cabreadísima with the reboot of the “Resident Evil”

The project does not like even a hair. Effectively, when you spend so many years as the protagonist of a saga, it is normal costing you see how others enter into what you consider your home. however, Milla Jovovich it is getting especially bad the idea that you can cast movies Resident Evil without it.

As we all know, James Wan and company have decided to give a facelift to the series after a half-dozen movies. The project on which you are working is a reboot of Resident Evil with more horror and less action. Something that Milla Jovovich it’s been sitting like a shot. In fact, every time he is asked about it, the actress has a stick for the return to the zombie world.

“Fans of Resident Evil are not stupid. They can smell when something is done because you love the content or merely a desire to profit”. Often anger that has Mile…