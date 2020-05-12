Michelle Obama wins a Grammy; it is the third for his family – Televisa News

The former prime lady of the The United States, Michelle Obama, won this Sunday won a Grammy award; is in addition to the two that took her husband, the former president, Barack Obama.

Michelle was the recognition in the category Best Album Spoken by the audio version of the award winning book “Becoming”.

The book discusses his beginnings as a lawyer in Chicago until the 8 years that he lived in the White House.

Previously, Barack Obama won —in 2006 and 2008— two Grammys for his audiobooks “Dreams of My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope”, respectively.

The text version of “Becoming” has sold millions of copies and holds the record of staying longer in the number 1 from “Fifty Shades of Grey” in 2012.

Obama became the second first lady to win a Grammy. Hilary Clinton what she achieved in 2003 with its audiobook “Living History”.

With information CNN

HAVJ