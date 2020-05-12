Michelle Obama will loose the mane | People and Celebrity

Michelle Obama is willing to continue breaking lances for women. And the last way which has been found to do this is to get rid of some of the impositions he made during his time as the first lady of the united States. During the two years that have passed since they left the White House has been daring with outfits more unconventional than those who chose with care during the stage in which her husband was the president of the united States, and now has become his curly hair in a new flag.

Last Saturday, Michelle Obama attracted a large audience in New Orleans to talk about his book of memoirs, My story, and for the public that gathered to hear it did not go unnoticed that the head of hair smooth and darker than he has worn for so many years, now seemed to be more free with their curls natural and a little more clear on the tips.

Some of those present commented that they looked like the singer setentera Donna Summer, but she continued to captivate the audience speaking of love, commitment and marriage. On other occasions the former first lady has referred to her hair, and the care that she needed during this stage of your life. “My goal was to keep you healthy and end up with hair on the head,” he said in November of 2018 podcast 2Dope Queens. Probably referring to the treatments that the hair of a black woman needed to look smooth continuously. In these comments the wife of Barack Obama claimed that this was not only the problem of a first lady, but an issue that is affecting many professional women black that are subject to this little slavery to be handled in your world of work. A topic that goes unnoticed by her fellow white race.

This may have been the reason that now you decided to show up with a hairstyle for more natural and less disciplined, and his gesture did not go unnoticed by her many admirers, who have praised social networks and what have been interpreted as an act of liberation. Though one must remember that already decided by this same style on two public occasions that you remember, in 2017, shortly after he left the White House, and in 2018 on the cover of the magazine Essence.

Minimum gestures that in the case of Michelle Obama always acquire significance and also talks about in his autobiography. In his book —which quickly became a success in sales and in one of the books of memories most popular of the decade—explained that you never pay too much attention to the clothes that I used to journal because it seemed strange the idea that someone appreciate more what he wore than what he had to say. But they soon realized that each time that you appeared together with her husband, their outfits were analyzed and generated headlines of all kinds. Despite his surprise at having to have a small entourage that took care of his image, he decided to take control and “use the power he could find within a situation in which she had never desired to see me,” he says in his book. Used fashion to raise awareness of young promises of design and pay homage to american designers consolidated. If you had to care what you wore so that the words arrived where she wanted, did not hesitate to do so.

Your style after the White House has relaxed. He has joined her now curly hair with slight ombre, but your goal remains the same: to be heard and that the message of what he says comes out as far as possible, always in defense of minorities and diversity.