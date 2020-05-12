Michelle Obama puts an end to the rumors of divorce with new image family. | Pexels

Michelle Obama puts an end to the rumors of divorce with new image familybecause , after several months where she and the former president of the united States Barack Obama they had appeared separately in public events, it was believed that they were really separated.

Michelle Obama has had a great year working with the promotion of his book, in addition, he has participated in various initiatives to encourage the registration to vote of young people and minorities, headed for the next presidential elections, where Donald Trump could be re-elected.

Barack Obama not to be left behind. Since the end of its management as President of the united States, he and his wife Michelle Obama announced that it would devote full time to his foundation, an organization that would support people in vulnerable situations with scholarships, courses, funding for community projects and more.

The new image of the Obama family

Though Michelle and Barack Obama had not given signs of love from the past 3 of October, as they celebrated 27 years of marriage with emotional messages in social networks, as the waters were a bit more quiet.

Previously, the share details of their many commitments without making mention of the other and without being in the same place, had given rise to rumors of separation and divorce, even some media said that the couple was in conflict because of money issues and the education of their daughters.

Today we see them posing, smiling Instagram accompanied by his daughters Sasha and Malia, who have become beautiful young ladies. It will be this Thursday, November 28, when thousands of american families celebrate the “Day of thanksgiving”, one of the most important dates in the country.

Above the Obama came to Hawaii to celebrate the holidays with the family of Barack, today we do not know where they are, but it is sure that they are together and very grateful.