Michelle Obama put in place to Trump for a few tweets derogatory

“In the National Day of the Dance, applaud to the Lethal Ladies, a team of Step Baltimore who saw act in 2017. I am very proud of you… and of all those who are dancing today!”, wrote Obama.

The leaders and the people of Baltimore defended their city from the onslaught of Trump, who attacked the deputy democrat Elijah Cummings. The legislator representing the 7th District of Maryland and recently he severely criticised the conditions in the border with Mexico .

In the tweet Obama did not mention Trump. But if you watch the video, the message is clear.

“When someone is unkind or behaves like a bully, you don’t get to their level,” says a woman in the video. “Our motto is: —the women of the team begin to sing a version of the phrase that the former first lady became famous— When they fall low, we go high. We raise our standards to the sky”.

Michelle Obama made a veiled reference to Trump’s very similar at the end of July, after his racist attack against four legislators, progressive democrats who are not white.

In a series of tweets , Trump insinuated that the legislators had not been born in the united States and said that “you may come back to fix the places totally rotted and infested with criminals of those who came”.

“What really makes our country great is its diversity”, wrote Michelle Obama . “I’ve seen this beauty in many forms over the years. Whether we were born here or seek refuge here, there’s a place for everyone. We must remember that it is not my America or your America. Is our united States.”