Michelle Obama is the woman most admired in the world

The World

Mexico city / 19.07.2019 17:58:21





The former first lady of the united States, Michelle Obamabecame lto woman most admired in the world.

In accordance with the international firm of market research and data analysis YouGovMichelle Obama shifted from the first to the actress american, Angelina Jolie.

In the opinion of the respondents, Michelle has too many merits to occupy this position of honor, who have served him to overcome even the journalist Oprah Winfrey and even to the very queen Elizabeth II.

Your candor, your perseverance, and your involvement with the causes of those people who claim its assistance, were a factor that Michelle Obama occupies the prestigious number 1.

Michelle even beat her husband, the former president Barack Obama, who also sneaked into second place but from the list, male, from behind Bill Gates.

Each year YouGov elaborates a ranking with the 10 most recognized figures in the world, both in its female version and male, with the results of a survey conducted in 41 countries.

jos