message to Gianna that it would be his birthday

The month has begun full of nostalgia for Vanessa Bryant since this first day of may, Gianna had met fourteen years. The model has remembered her daughter rescuing them from their private album with a nice picture in which the small appears to radiate happiness thanks to her huge smile, her identity, and seated on a chair of colors with the shape of the head of Mickey Mouse. In addition, we have dedicated an emotive message in which plasma their feelings. “Happy fourteenth birthday to my sweet little girl Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can show you. You’re part of my soul forever. I miss you very much every day, I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. Strange your smile, your hugs and your laughter. I miss everything about you, Gigi. I love you so much,” she wrote.



VIEW GALLERY





The widow of Kobe Bryant has invited family, friends and fans to pay homage to the one who was her second daughter using or wearing red as a child I used to always carry a loop of this tone in the wrist for the photos that we did in the school. “The red means love and life. To commemorate the birthday of Gigi today, please consider using red as an act of kindness because she always did everything with kindness”said next to a picture in which wearing a red bracelet custom put in white letters on Gigi Bryant, a heart and Mambacita -so called in the land of game in honor of his father, known in the NBA as the black Mamba-. His idea is to fabricate this bracelet and to allocate the profit of the sales to the foundation launched by her husband.



VIEW GALLERY





Father and daughter, united by their great passion

Gianna Maria-Onore, as it was small, had inherited the talent of his father in the sport and was willing to follow in his footsteps and make history in the world of competition. Both had a special connection and spent a lot of time together. Not in vain, after retiring from competition, Kobe used to coach the team of his daughter, who followed their tips to help you be the best on the track. “One of the most valuable lessons that I can teach you is what the word means excellence, and the level of commitment that comes with it,” admitted the player. “At the same time I tell you to do fun things, accept challenges and learn new things. He’s having a great time… and for me it is fun,” said the former player in 2018 during an interview granted to People.

The rule is always maintained Kobe Bryant when he coached his daughter Gianna

So was Gigi, the daughter of Kobe Bryant promised to be a great star of the ‘basket’

The world of basketball, his fans and also the sport he loved, recently had a nice gesture with Gianna. A few weeks ago, the girl became selected honorable the edition 2020 of the Draft of the WNBA, the event par excellence of the basketball female most important of all, the united States. “We did it! Mommy is proud and happy for you mambacita. We love you Gigi”, he wrote, excited Vanessa next to an image of the girl in one of the games he played with the number 2 in the dorsal.



VIEW GALLERY





The past 26 of January, Kobe Bryant, Gianna and other seven more people died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas (California) when attending a party of the small. Father and daughter were buried fifteen days later in the most strict intimacy in Corona del Mar. It was almost a month later, on the 24th of February, when the Staples Center, a stage in which the player lived so many evenings of glory, it served as the backdrop of an emotional and packed public funeral. The ceremony began with Beyoncé singing XO, the favorite song of the player and had other performances like Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera, who put the finishing touch by singing the Hail Mary in Italian. Vanessa Bryant or Michael Jordan delivered their speeches before a packed audience which included Pau Gasol, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O’neal, Michael Phelps, Jay-Z…

Loading the player…

Natalia, Gigi, Bianka, and Capri, the four ‘principessas’ Kobe Bryant



