Margaret Qualley, an ‘it girl’ to HBO | Celebrities

You have the delicate elegance body of a classical dancer, proved to be paraded down the catwalk and even posed for the lens of Karl Lagerfeld, but Margaret Qualley knew that I needed something more. Just 19 years old, but has already achieved critical do not remove the eyes from above for its sustained role of a teenager lost in the new world order that draws The Leftovers, the series of the HBO broadcast by Canal+ based on the novel by Tom Perrota, and produced by Damon Lindelof.

Raised among horses on a farm in Montana, Qualley can boast of a genetic enviable: her mother is the exquisite Andie McDowell, and her father is the exmodelo Paul Qualley, the one with the unforgettable star of Four Weddings and a funeral she starred in a campaign for Gap that seemed to be out of that ranch where after you would be to grow to their three children: Justin, Rainey and Margaret.

Rainey, the medium, is torn between acting and music. Appeared with his mother in Mighty Fineshe starred in a romance, indie (Falcon Song) and up was Miss Golden Globe 2012, that title something outdated that hold the children of actors in charge of awards at the ceremony. Now lives between Los Angeles and Nashville, where he prepares his assault on the charts country. What benjamin was going through other avenues.

After spending her childhood dancing classic and investing in the summers with the American Ballet Theatre, the small Qualley left everything when he received an offer from North Carolina Dance Theatre and that would be your expansion professional final. He left the dance and went for the action. I was 16 years old, I lived in New York and is noted in the Professional”s Children School, where he also studied Scarlett Johansson or Sarah Jessica Parker and passed by the London’s Royal Academy Of Dramatic Arts. The signed to the modeling agency IMG. Paraded to the signature Philosopy and starred in a campaign for Maison Michel’s full of ‘it-girls’ such as Sky Ferreira, or Lindsey Wixson under the goal of Kaiser fashion.

The final step would come when he moved to Los Angeles with his mother: he got that Gia Coppola will take the eye to a small role in Palo Alto, the film adaptation of the novel of James Franco full of a new generation of ‘children of’ hollywood. And from there to The Leftovers. Landing on one of the bets to more ambitious HBO has earned him a passport direct to starring in editorials and interviews to Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Nylon or Vanity Fair.

Now that he has gained criticism for its portrayal of teen angst, his incursion final in the film will be accompanied by three profiles male of the most disparate, but equally idolised: Ryan Gosling, Matt Bomer and Russell Crowe. Together they will star in The Nice Guy, a police drama directed by Shane Black (Lethal Weapon) set in the 70’s and in investigating the murder of a porn star. We should not lose sight of, because of something their presence is most required in the front rows fashion or photocall that is worth its salt. Comes to stay.