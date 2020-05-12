Home Celebrity News Look at the new mansion of 2.95 million dollars of Dakota Fanning

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


It is one of the girls prodigious Hollywood with just 5 years he became the younger actress ever to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in “I am Sam”.
Currently has an estate of between 16 and 25 million dollars, which allows you to give some tastes, like for example this beautiful mansion of 2.95 million dollars.

The actress, who recently appeared in the epic ‘once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ by Quentin Tarantino, purchased the property traditional Cape Cod style in the leafy neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, of lake Toluca.

The house with 4,428 square feet has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

In the interior, there is a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room with a-type lamp crystal chandelier, which is connected by a kitchen giant with two islands and high end appliances Wolf and SubZero.

On the ground floor, there is also a room service, a breakfast nook overlooking the sunny backyard and a family room that opens directly to the outside through a set of glass doors folding.

The master bedroom suite upstairs has a vaulted ceiling with a fireplace, a bathroom with marble shower, double vanities and a private balcony with views of the garden covered in grass.

On the outside, there is a deep pool with spa and an area for sunbathing, a covered terrace with bbq built-in, and space for outdoor dining.

The beautiful mansion is equipped with no less than eight surveillance cameras for a privacy style celebrity.

