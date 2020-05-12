List of Shows cancelled by CBS this season

Before the virtual performances of this week, CBS revealed their list of renewals series, announcing the renewal of 23 series for the season 2020-2021. Unfortunately, the network also announced their cancellations as well. His announcement added to Man With a Plan, Tommy, Carol’s Second Act and Broke their findings of the series previously announced, including God Friended Me.

When we talk about the heads that rolled, the shows that do not return represent a mixture of a series of long-term, simply come to the end of the race and series new that simply do not make progress, as well as several who were in their first season .

In terms of what was renewed, the network is bringing a strong list of successes. Dramas NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, SWAT, Seal Team, Blue Bloods, McGyver, Magnum PI, Bull, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, Evil and All Rise have been renewed by CBSalong with the comedies Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, The Unicorn and Bob Hearts Abishola. The reality series returning include Survivor, The Amazing Race, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours and Undercover Boss.

Below we bring you a list of the shows that were cancelled:

Tommy



Created by Paul Attanasio, Tommy plays Edie Falco as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, the first chief of police of the Police Department of Los Angeles, who came to the LAPD having previously been a police officer in New York. The series premiered on 6 February 2020 and will issue its first-season finale (and now series) on Thursday, may 7th.

Broke



Starring the star of Jane the Virgin Jaime Camil, the girl of NCIS Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz and Antonio Raul Corbo, Broke follows Jackie (Perrette), a single mother who ends up embracing his sister Elizabeth (Leggero) and her family unexpectedly, they are interrupted by the rich father-in-law of Elizabeth. The series premiered on April 2, 2020 and will air on Thursday, may 21.

Man With a Plan



Matt LeBlanc, star of Friends Starring, Man with a Plan followed Adam (LeBlanc), who ends up taking on more parenting responsibilities for their three children when his wife Andi (Liza Snyder) goes to work. The series premiered on October 24, 2016 and will terminate at the end of its fourth season on Thursday, may 28.

Carol’s Second Act



Starring Patricia Heaton, Ashley Tisdale, Kyle MacLachlan, Cedrick Yarbrough, Lucas Neff, Jean-Luc Bilodeau, Sabrina Jalees and Ito Aghayere, Carol’s Second Act starred at Heaton and Carol holder who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, he pursues His dream of becoming a doctor and start an internship at the Hospital Loyola Memorial. The series debuted on September 26, 2019 and issued its final episode on march 12, 2019.

God Friended Me



After two seasons of the next search of the podista atheist Thousands Finer (Brandon Michael hall) to discover who was behind an account of Facebook called “God” that not only became a friend of Thousands, but that suggested by new friends who, ultimately, need your help, CBS cancelled by God Friended Me. The series, which also starred in Violette Beane Suraj Sharma, Joe Morton, Javicia, Leslie, and Erica Gimpel, debuted on September 30, 2019, and was issued final on the 26th of April 2020.

Hawaii Five-0



to series Hawaii Five-O which ran between 1968 and 1980, Hawaii Five-0 focused on a small specialized group of the Department of Public Safety in Hawaii. The series debuted September 20, 2010 and ended on April 3, 2020 after ten seasons. The series starring Alex O’loughlin, Scott Caan, Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, and more.

Madam Secretary



Starring Téa Leoni, Tim Daly, Bebe Neuwirth, Željko Ivanek, Erich Bergen and more, the political drama Madame Secretary, followed the life of the Secretary of State of the united States Elizabeth McCord. At the beginning of the sixth season, McCord became the first woman president of the united States. The series debuted on September 21, 2014 and ended on December 8, 2019, after six seasons.

Criminal Minds



Starring Matthew Gray Gubler, Shemar Moore, Thomas Gibson and others during his career of 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was a police drama crime procedural that followed a group of profilers criminals working for the FBI as part of the Unit of Analysis of Behavior of the agency. The series debuted on September 22, 2005 and concluded on February 19, 2020.