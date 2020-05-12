Lily Collins, without filters or regrets

No one matches the soft look and the power of quiet Lily Collins. Tape as Mirror, Mirror gave this image kind with that commonly relate, but, to see what you have prepared this year, there is no doubt that we must remove the labels and let us surprise you.

In the first place, Lily starred in a film directed by Bon Joon-Ho (director of tapes as The Host and Snowpiercer, both widely recommended) , entitled Okjawith a powerful ecological message, and which was applauded at the Cannes film Festival this year. Here, Lily has the role of an activist and advocate for the animalsand in the deal we will also see Ahn Seo-Hyun, Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano and Jake Gyllenhaal.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/AjCebKn4iic(/embed)

On the other hand, with a subject matter more intense, the English actress starred in To the Bonewhere plays Ellen, a girl who has anorexia and has been subject to all of the existing treatments… with the exception of one, which is distinguished by being extreme and even not suitable for any person.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/705yRfs6Dbs(/embed)

In it, Lily is sublime : is a girl with the skin attached to the bones and that is always groping into the abyss. It is a role that surpassed all expectations. Something interesting with this tape is that occur two matches : the first is that, at the same time that she had been chosen for the role, he was finishing his new book, Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me, in which he speaks of key moments in his life that have led her to be the great actress that is in currently (did I mention that he is a journalist? It has fulfilled the dream of all who love to write!) .