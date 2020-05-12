Lily Collins us falls in love with his pigtail rigid in Cannes

Yes sir, if there is something that we like Cannes it is for looks as you have shown us Lily Collins on the photocall of the festival. It is difficult not to fall in love with your look.

For the occasion has chosen an outfit wonderful in two pieces, that has been accompanied with an elaborate hairstyle, specifically a pigtail rigid that of course has drawn much of our attention and that we wish to copy, imitate, make it simply our. We’re going to do this!

Nothing more to see the actress what more flame the attention is that no detail has been left to chance. Her makeup is perfect, boosted her lips in a shade of raspberry that brings that touch of color calling for this look in contrast with the beige tones. As has been successful in leaving the look very clean with a little bit of mascara.

I also like a lot your nails in a pink stick-nude, that make them look beautiful without being the protagonists.

Focusing on your hair, which is the highlight of this look, we find with a pigtail, rigid, very polished and structured. The queue has been marked in three parts, a main part and wider and then two smaller portions that have been laced with a kind of wire silver, a detail that has made this collection even more interesting and cool.

In these pictures you can appreciate much better the details, as you can see the rubber of the pigtail has been camouflaged with a strand of the hair and the rest of the length has been coiled up the wire that has been fastened to the head.

On the other side to achieve this hairstyle it is so structured there’s that apply hair gel throughout the hair until you achieve the desired texture and the finish is perfectly fixed.

What os has resemblance to you this pigtail? Do you decantarías for her?

