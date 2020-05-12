Lily Collins returns to the single after breaking up with Jamie Campbell Bower

Showbiz • 25 Jul 2018 – 08:36 AM

Actress Lily Collins (29), daughter of famed musician Phil Collins and his ex-wife Jill Tavelman, would have put an end to his turbulent love affair with the also interpreter, Jamie Campbell Bower, known for her roles in the tapes as ‘Sweeny Todd’ or ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows’, after almost five years of relationship marked by multiple disruptions of short duration that now would have resulted in the final.

“Lily and Jamie have had a history quite turbulent during all this time and, although they profesándose an undeniable affection, finally have realized that they are not made for each other and have decided to end their relationship without any major problems. Will continue to be friends and not hold grudges any” revealed a source to the Sun newspaper.

Interestingly, the two artists let us glimpse at the beginning of this year that they had recovered the long-awaited stability that required their romance by exchanging a series of messages full of affection and complicity in Instagram, which also showed that they were doing everything possible to be seen more often than usual.

Is com is, Jamie Campbell Bower has joined as the eye-catching catalogue of exnovios famous treasures of the interpreter anglo-american, which features the names of the actors Taylor Lautner and Zac Efron. For his part, Jamie came to be promised for several months with Bonnie Wright -who played Ginny Weasley in the film saga based on the books of JK Rowling – before their sudden separation in the year 2012.