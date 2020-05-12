Lily Collins receives empowering letter to Michelle Obama after sending your autobiography | Women

The actress Lily Collins28-year-old, launched on 7 march last your first book of autobiographicalcalled Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. He talks about sensitive topics with those who had to deal with in his adolescence and youth, and that many young people of the world must also face.

Among the topics touched are the eating disorders against which he had to struggle, their problems of self-esteem, and the difficult relationship with his father, singer Phil Collins, among others.

This book of memories sent it as a gift to the former prime lady of the united States, Michelle Obama, after its publication. This newly emerged now, as Lily revealed on Monday in their social networks that the exautoridad sent him a letter in appreciation for the novel.

Although the actress did not know what she said to the lawyer, when he sent his work, uploaded a photo showing the response that you wrote to Michelle Obama.

The letter was sent to you by means of e-mail “normal”, so I was going in an envelope that had a stamp of Wonder Woman.

The text that you wrote to the former prime lady Lily Collins said the following:

Dear Lily: I am writing to thank you for the copy of your new book. The gift was a very nice gesture and I am anxious to share it with my daughters. The outpouring of support I have received from women across the country continue to be amazed, and I am filled with great hope for our common future. I heard this quote recently and it reminded me of your book, so I wanted to share it with you: “This is for the strong women, who we can know, we can be, or we can raise them”. Again, thank you for your kind words, Lily. I wish you the best. Affectionately, Michelle Obama

Lily replied to the missive from Michelle with a message in social networks, where he expressed “heartfelt thanks, Michelle Obama, for your encouragement and support. You have No idea how much this means to me. And that stamp of Wonder Woman is best”.

“You are truly a great inspiration. I am definitely going to frame this,” he added.

Collins also shared on his account in Instagram, a video where it appears reading the letter (in English), and expressing their astonishment, as Michelle is one of the people he admired most in the world: