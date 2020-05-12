Lily Collins: “My father never called anyone to help me” | People and Celebrity

Eve Hewson recently acknowledged that the best thing about being the daughter of Bono, the lead singer of U2, is not that his name will open doors. “Is that no one expects anything from you and that is liberating,” he said to this newspaper the actress The bridge of spies as it prepares its next production, Robin Hood. This is not the first daughter of famous that comes to the big screen. Angelina Jolie, Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern, or the children of Meryl Streep —Mamie, Grace or Henry Gummer to which one can add a small, Louisa, until now, only model— are among those who precede them. And they are also increasingly the daughters of musicians who try their luck in Hollywood: the same Eve Hewson, Liv Tyler, or, now, Lily Collins.

What is curious about the daughter of Phil Collins —now the protagonist of The exception to the rule— is that your father had very little to do with his career. “It was my mother who got the best of the golden Hollywood in my head,” admits the actress of 28 years. “In fact, my father never called a producer, a director, an agent, anyone. I didn’t want to. He preferred that out on its own merits,” he insists to this newspaper.

The last name is there. The young Collins has not wanted to avoid it, despite the fact that their parents divorced when I was seven years old. But know that it is a double-edged sword because the public may think that he has gotten the job for her pretty face. In your case take a bit of reason. The face of the actress, born in England but raised in the united States, has had much to do in his career already that he has some factions that have been compared to that of Audrey Hepburn, and influenced at the time of getting the role of princess in Snow white. Mirror, Mirror (2011), his work most well-known. It has also been critical to achieving the role of Marla in his last film, The exception to the rule, directed, cointerpretado and with script of Warren Beatty. “Of course I knew who it was Warren Beatty,” he grumbles with a pout. “Heaven can wait it is one of the favorite films of my father. Although mine is Shampoo. Beatty has a movie for each viewer.”

Next to him lived the birthdays most memorable of your life. When he turned 25 and the legendary actor and director he filled her dressing room of balloons. “Of truth that he could not enter. A shaped explosive, to celebrate my first quarter century”, he recalls.

Collins is seen as a european —”a britin at the time of the brexit“he says— and sounds like an american with that accent that has since moved from girl to Los Angeles. The zen moment looking for him in Switzerland, where his father resides for years and enjoy equally of their nature, and their pastry shops. Is very clear that theirs is the interpretation, with or without a surname, although they also acknowledge that around them flit other temptations. For example, the journalism, a profession in which you thought of before devote herself to acting until her mother gave her the best advice of his career: “If you want to be an actress, let know your characters but don’t show a lot of who is the true Lily”. That’s why he waited until be 16 years old to be submitted to the auditions now have made it a star, and leave aside the information : “I Waited until I felt secure of being able to accept the rejection.”

His second temptation is the music. Of such stick, such splinter. Already sang in Snow white. Mirror Mirror and now also in The exception to the rule. “Or even what I said to my father. So, if I escape a rooster, it’s Marla, not Lily. But when he heard me nor recognized me. That showed me that the most important thing to have a surname is to exceed the expectations.”