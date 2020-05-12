Lily Collins combat anorexia

Since becoming a figure in its own right thanks to his starring role in

Snow white (Mirror, Mirror) next to Julia Roberts, the only the daughter of Phil Collins had very clear that the fame was a good platform to fight for just causes, and that’s why it became a standard-bearer of the campaign to end bullying.

And in recent months, the actress of 28 years, he has initiated a new fighter joining the cause of spreading the harsh reality of the anorexia, an eating disorder and mental illness is rarely occupy the cinema and the television.









In reality, Collins it takes time to work on this topic, because in march he published his book

Unfiltered: no shame, no regrets, just me (Without filter: without shame or regret, only I), where it had its own problems with anorexia during his teenage years, a stage black that peaked when I was 16 years old. And Netflix it has already premiered this month in all over the world the film

To the bone

(to the bone), that she wanted to star in precisely because it tells the story of an art student who suffers from anorexia and is trying to recover following the treatment unusual of the doctor who embodies Keanu Reeves.

The film is the debut as a director for film Marti Noxon, a television producer who also lived in her own flesh what they describe the scenes of the film. He told Collins in the interviews that he gave before the release of the movie, I had just completed the first chapter of his book when he got the script written by Noxon, so he felt it was a call of destiny, and that he should participate in the project.





For star ‘To the bone’ (to the bone) went down in weight without fear of relapse in the eating disorder

Collins, who declined markedly weight to accompany the journey of the protagonist of the story, says that there was no request by the director to do so: “I’m an actress and I had the responsibility to look like the character as much as I could. As such, sometimes you climb weight, sometimes lower, you are changing the color of the hair and allows you to transform physically and emotionally for each role that you do”.









“I wanted to pay homage to the girl of 16 years that I was and that he went through all these things, he added. To achieve this I had to change physically. It is true, lost weight, but was under the supervision of a nutritionist and my mother, of the director and the producers. It was an environment very safe for me”. He feared not to suffer a relapse because in his adolescence, he pointed out, was not as well informed about the risks of anorexia and made mistakes that now could not happen.

Collins also revealed that while filming

To the bone

had to make the promotion of the

The exception to the rule

–the film of Warren Beaty, which earned him the nomination for the Golden Globe for best actress– so that several publications they did not want to put it then on the cover, because even though they knew that he had lost weight for a role they did not want to promote as a model the image of a woman so thin. Instead of offense, Collins is proud that it has been so, since his trial was a responsible attitude on the part of the editors.

Even though it is certainly both its intention and of the director of the film was the spread to be able to prevent, there have been those who point out that the tape can also act as a trigger for those who have conflict with their image and the portrait meticulous strategies of the protagonist to lose weight can lead to try to emulate them by those afflicted with the disease. The actress has not been awed face of criticism and has answered: “I Am very proud of what we have done, because if we can continue the conversation about a disorder that is rarely talked about, we have accomplished our mission”









”.







