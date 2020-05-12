Lily Collins clarifies the reasons of its extreme thinness

The british actress Lily Collins has become the center of focus in the media in recent weeks for his extreme thinness. In an interview during the premiere of his new film ‘To The Bone’ actress has explained that the weight loss that has been suffered is due to demands of the script and that does not have at all any eating disorder.

The daughter of musician Phil Collins has wanted to dispel any doubt with regard to their physical appearance.In the past, Collins and had suffered problems with anorexia during his teenage years. That is why in this occasion, both her family and friends have wanted to take extreme precautions.













To adapt to the demands of the script without sacrificing your state of health, Collins has enjoyed the supervision of a specialist in nutrition who has made the tracking of the process. In an interview the actress amditió that during the filming of the movie, at some point, he was afraid to have any relapse in the disease. But the technical team and the medical support allowed that could perform this role without fear for their health.

Just the film ‘To the Bone’ explains the life of Ellen, a young woman who suffers from anorexia. The film focuses on the personal search of Elle to find a meaning to his recovery. According to has ceased to see the trailer of Netflix, the change will come from the hand of a group of young and a doctor who propose an alternative therapy with a personal guidance outside of the box.















(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLzfWHzmlxA(/embed)data-youtube-vid>











