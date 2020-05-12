Lily Collins change your look and unleash controversy in social networks

Lily Collins it has gained a large space in Hollywood thanks to his talent shown in tapes as “Mirror Mirror“, “Love, Rosie“and “The Blind Side“. But, in addition, the daughter of the legendary Phil Collins is positioned today among one of the biggest celebrities in Instagram and, therefore, his surprising change of look is an important topic for those who are still in the social networks.

This time, the actress 28 years you have opted to change their classic dark colored hair, for a rubio that leaves the roots and eyebrows black. This decision is not left to happy to all their fans, who immediately reacted commenting its appearance; some considering it a change positive and, another, rather vulgar.

In spite of everything, the publication, in its Instagram already spent the million ‘likes’ and I’ll show it to you to make your own opinion.