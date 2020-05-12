Lea Michele is having an ‘amazing time’ while pregnant

2020-05-12 09:30:07

Lea Michele is having an “amazing time” to be pregnant until now.

The actress of 33 years recently announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Zandy Reich, and the former star of ‘Glee’ is enjoying of being isolated at home in the middle of the pandemic coronavirus because it can “soak up” the experience without distraction.

A source told E! News: “Lea has wanted to take things easy during the first part of your pregnancy.

“He really enjoyed being present and to soak up being pregnant without distractions.”

As part of your wish to take things easy, Read decided to make a pause in the “rigorous training that was done in the past”.

In change, the beauty, the brunette has been doing “walk slow” and “relaxing at home”.

The approach is easy to Read for the pregnancy is reflected by her husband, who is being “super supportive and is there for her every step of the way.”

The actress, who previously went out with his former co-star of ‘Glee’, Cory Monteith, until his death in 2013, recently announced her pregnancy via Instagram, posting a photo of her growing bump on the platform to share photos.

She subtituló the image: “Very grateful (heart emoji) (sic)”

Subsequently, Lea received a flood of comments of support and congratulations from their friends, including Naya Rivera, and Emma Roberts.

Naya, 33, who has a four year old son, Josey wrote: “oh, Aww, congratulations! I love this. You will be a great mommy!”

Emma shared: “I Crying! ¡Screaming! I love you!”

The country singer Maren Morris also showed his support to the actress.

She wrote: “Aw congratulations, mom! (Sic)”, while Ashley Tisdale added a series of hearts from pink, before writing: “OMG OMG (sic)”

Read it, and the owner of a business, Zandy, were linked for the first time in July 2017, and the employer asked the question in the following April.

The couple loved to be married in Napa, California, in march of last year.

