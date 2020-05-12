Kylie and Kris Jenner chose a bag of collector of thousands of euros for your last look of work

Many times it has been pointed out that behind the empire Kardashian is Kris Jenner, as the true architect of the success that your media daughters succeed in almost all of his professional projects. The mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie have a great relationship with each one of them and help personally to the small, Kylieto steer your company make-up of the same name. And, as everything in the universe Kardashian, this is also what makes it big that’s why their meetings have nothing to do with the regular meetings. A few hours before the wedding of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Kylie shared on social networks a photograph that appeared in the company of his mother, both dressed in black and with a striking and valuable add-on: a bag from Hermès worth thousands of euros and considered as a work of art.







“Business meetings,” wrote the entrepreneur along with the snapshot. In it, Kris appears with a look total black formed by a pair of effect leather, a american velvet, some dark sunglasses and a hat are also black. The add-ons break with the finish one-colour styling. On the one hand, some high-heeled shoes-metallic, and on the other a diamond necklace that stands out from the sobriety of the set. Kylie, for her part, has also opted for a costume totally black, with high boots and a leather jacket. To finish off these looks coordinatedthe two have chosen an iconic bolsor. In particular, the model Himalaya Kelly Hermesmanufactured from skin of crocodile of the Nile, and white and beige matte. Among the wide collection of handbags that have a and another (Kylie has been shown several times in their social networks), it is unlikely that it is a coincidence so maybe you both decided to wear exactly the same design.







The bag that carried the entrepreneurs is not more than an accessory. Within the varieties there are of the Kelly, this is one of the design world’s most exclusive. The model Kelly Himalaya, as it was named in the piece, it is a creation of collector which is manufactured in very few units. As shown in the magazine Peoplethis model in its version Birkin achieved record-breaking sales this past summer when, in an auction of the house Christie’s was sold for a total of 182,000 euros, the second most expensive in history at an auction. Be that as it may, the choice of Kylie and Kris confirms (once again) the taste of the clan Kardashian for luxury, something that is reflected in one of the last posts the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. In addition to the design discussed above, in the image appear to some of their bags of choice for the fall, including a handbag that simulates a wad of bills (a model that has already led to Jennifer Lopez) and several other proposals of Hermès, in different shades and materials, and valued each one of them thousands of euros.