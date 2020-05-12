Kris Jenner receives gifts ‘for adults only’ on the day of the mother

California, USA.

Although the sisters Kardashian-Jenner spent mother’s day separated from her mother, Kris Jenner, because of the actions of social distancing by the COVID-19one of them has managed to surprise her with a extravagente gift to commemorate a special date.

Khloé Kardashian decided to prepare a kit for adults that will certainly contribute to make the quarantine a little more bearable to his mother.

Kris shared a video on Instagram of his reaction as I opened the package, which contained a bottle of vodka brand Belvedere, a few condoms with the phrase ‘no children’ inscribed on the wrapper, a vibrator of the brand Lelo, a candle, Tom Ford, a mask, a few ‘pills to relax’, a mask and an e cigarette to smoke marijuana.

Each one of these items was decorated with a fun custom message such as “better do it myself”, in the case of the sex toy, “I’m tired of having children” or “are the five of the afternoon in some place”, to justify the cups that Kris will take it once in a while at odd times.

Kris received as gifts marijuana and a vibrator.

The entree, however, was a bag of Dior with that Khloé managed to wrest a smile to his famous mother, and who accompanied in addition to a stunning bouquet of roses.

For her part, Kris has paid tribute on Instagram to her own mother, Mary Jo Shannonat the same time reflecting on their role as mother, which has sometimes been overshadowed by the mománager, but that has certainly been the most important of his life.

“My mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best possible parent through the lessons I inculcaste as a mother, friend and mentor. Could not have wished for a more wonderful than you and I love you very much. Motherhood is a tremendous blessing and I thank all of my children, who have given me the opportunity to love, learn and grow as a mom and grandmother. To see my girls become mothers has given me a great happiness and I give thanks every day to God for my family,” he said in an emotional written shared on Instagram.

For their part, each of their offspring have paid tribute to the woman who helped to carve out their careers in the entertainment industry.

“The legend Kris Jenner,” wrote the youngest Kylie Jenner, who celebrated the day with her daughter Stormi.

Kendall Jenner or Kim Kardashian shared images of the youth of Kris, including unique photos of your wedding with the late Robert Kardashian, father of Kourtney, Kim and Khloé.