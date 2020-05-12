Kris Jenner and the family Kardashian, victims of trolling online

The universe Kardashian never ceases to amaze us. Now, during one of his archiconocidas parties relayed on social networks, have invented a new format of celebration: the celebration of a birthday, but to ignore it completely in the official photos. So, as you hear it. This puzzling fact was the case yesterday during the 85th anniversary of the grandmother of the clan, MJ, which gathered the whole family in a massive big party.

It was the very Kris Jenner the one that relayed the revelry in your account of Instagram, where the guests sat in a photo booth that titularía:

“My team celebrating the birthday of MJ #love #family”

Effectively, all sitting happy and radiant in these snapshots. Images of an album where there was no sign of the birthday girl, in addition, is not afraid to expose themselves in front of the focus public. Kylie, Kendall, Khloé, Kourtney and their adorable offsprings were later meat of trolling on the part of his followers, who realize this strange situation:

@emilymiller923311: “But, where is MJ?”

@cireojert: “it Seems that MJ did not pass the filter, go”

@mcudm: “Where is MC? What the party is focused on Kris?”

@wandarodriguezz: “has Anyone seen the woman’s birthday?”

@nataliastornello: “do you Know who is missing in the photo? The birthday girl”

@heart4teaching: “what Was MJ in the bathroom or what happened?”

@rau1aye: “it Was the birthday of the grandmother and decided to make a feast for them lol”

And yes, clearly the person held was at the big party, but they were not the ones who made it know to his fans, but another account that witnessed the happiness of the ‘abu Kardashian’. In order to…

