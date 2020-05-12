Katy Perry will be a mother ‘firm but fair’

2020-05-12 01:30:05

Katy Perry wants to be a mother “firm but fair”, since he says that he wants to be disciplined, but still “fun”.

Katy Perry wants to be a mother “firm but fair”.

The creator of hits ‘Never Worn White’ is expecting her first child with her fiance Orlando Bloom, who already is father Flynn, of nine years, who has with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and has said he hopes that when his son comes, will raise a disciplined way, but still “fun”.

When asked what type of mother I wanted to be during an interview with the magazine Us Weekly along with their co-stars of ‘American Idol’, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, said: “Firm, but fair and very fun. I think that a triple F. ”

And the creator of hits ‘Hello’ Lionel agreed that Katy, 35 years old, it will be a mother, “fun”, especially when it comes to holidays like Halloween and Christmas.

He added: “I Think Katy is going to discover, the joke is that it will be a mom fun, before anything else … I Think that Halloween and Christmas will be the best moments because Katy does what she does. you really do best, which is dressing up. (That) is Going to be very fun for the baby. Only I think that will be a great mother. “

Meanwhile, Katy marked the Mother’s Day on Sunday (10.05.20) to say that is “ready” to join the mothers club.

She said, Speaking as part of the festival virtual to the live broadcast of SHEIN Together, said: “I Want to wish all the mothers a happy Mother’s Day and I’m very excited. And I think I’m ready to join your club. I hope you are doing well and stay safe “.

Katy admitted previously that it is difficult to have cravings of pregnancy during the pandemic.

The star that topped the list of successes and said: “I Think it’s one of those things that, usually, in the past heard stories of a pregnant woman craves something and the husband or the fiance go to the store at two in the morning. There is No rush. to the grocery store!

“It’s like, ‘do you Really want that watermelon, you really need that orange, you really need to have that pickle? Or do you want to risk your life for a gherkin?’ I am not a fan of spicy foods, and suddenly everything that I want to eat is spicy … After you get pregnant, literally I pulled this bottle of Tabasco dazzling (and said)”you Are my holy grail, I’ll take you everywhere!” I’ve never been a fan of the spice, but give life to your life! “

Key words: Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Return the feed

.