Katie Holmes wears a white shirt with sleeves large in New York

2019 will be the year that will be remembered for the rise of Katie Holmes as an icon of style. Since he ascended to fame in the 90s with his role of Joey in Dawson”s Creekthe actress has been an inspiration to many in the dressing, but what has happened this year has been unprecedented in her career, as now we can easily refer to it as a whole influencer also.

And is that as well as about those that enjoy this status, Holmes also has the ability to deplete those garments that is left to see both on the red carpet as on the streets or to give it new twisties to looks classic, as was the case of the bralette tissue Khaite that took on an outing with his daughter Suri in New York or that little black dress exquisite Saint Laurent she wore at the gala MaMa Experimental Theatre Club 2019.

Katie Holmes with little black dress from Saint Laurent. © Gotham

Once more, the actress has given what to talk about for a styling, this time a casual one that gives an answer to the question that some must have been done already, how to wear a white shirt and jeans on cold days? And is that Holmes has walked through the streets of the Big Apple with this classic combination that never fails and to which he has given an interesting twist, using one of the most popular trends of 2019, the sleeves great.

Katie Holmes with white shirt Khaite. © Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com

The ex Tom Cruise wore a shirt of the brand Khaite (the same of his famous bralette fabric) – buttoned front and sleeves XL that accentuated his shoulders and giving structure to your look, which combined with jeans frayed and torn at the knees boot straight. The styling was complete with a pair of boots black high-heeled fine and a tote bag of the same color.

To cope with the cold, Katie turned to the old trick of using a top of high neck under his shirtin your case the chose of the same color white to maintain the sobriety of the look.