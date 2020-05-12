Katie Holmes shakes off his past, and could marry with Jamie Foxx

No one has been able to forget the first wedding of Katie Holmes. In 2015, just a few months after jumping on the couch of Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise asked for marriage to the actress Dawson grows in the top of the Eiffel tower. Shortly after came the wedding at the castle of Odescaldi in Bracciano (Italy), with Jennifer Lopez, the Beckhams, the Travolta, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and Brooke Shields as a witness and Andrea Bocelli livening up the ceremony. The bride and groom wore Armani. What could make you think that that was not another thing that a wedding for love? Maybe the fact that the bride had expressed a year before a little girl I imagined marrying Tom Cruise, just when all of Hollywood believed that the actor was carrying out casting calls to find the next mrs. Cruise, failed the experiment Kidman.

This week, speculates that Holmes could be planning your second wedding, with Jamie Foxx. In summer surrounded by rumors of break but now apparently, Foxx would have given us a ring to Holmes. If true, this link is very different, given the secrecy that has always surrounded this couple. It is believed that both leave from 2013, when they were seen dancing at a charity gala in the Hamptons, but not appeared the first photos of both until two years later. The theory conspiranoica quite accepted (and disseminated as truth incontrovertible in mainstream media) is that not made public their relationship until the last year because it is when expired, the clause of the marriage contract Holmes with Cruise that would stipulate that the actress could not be a couple in public until five years after their divorce, which occurred in 2012.

Holmes has occupied a curious place in the entertainment industry in his years post-Cruise. Is not missing, since that usually comes to acts of high profile as the Grammys, fashion shows of Dior in Paris, or the gala of the Met –in 2017 he did with his friend Zac Posen– and maintains an account of Instagram unobtrusive in hanging photos of their looks, as this Prada, of the rainbow, tea cups, and the usual freebies of the brands friends. But neither has been exactly active. His roles in film and television have been few and of little flown. Did Jackie Kennedy in the miniseries The Kennedy and in its sequel and had a cameo doing of if same in Ocean’s 8. As for many interpreters, it seemed that the television would be his vehicle to return to the first line, especially after appearing on the third season of Ray Donovan, in which she played a manipulative agent sports. But you’ve seen how he baffled all other attempts. It had announced its participation in No Apologies, a drama from the creators of Empire in which Holmes was going to do a FBI agent that has a affaire that threatens his career, but Fox declined to develop the series after having filmed the pilot.

It now has pending a couple of papers on the cinema: the sequel to the film of terror Boy and The Secret Movie, that will adapt the famous best-seller The secret. Probably none of these roles is close to what you are sponsored to Holmes at the beginning of the millennium, when he closed the stage of Joey Potter in Dawson grows and the industry received it with open arms. Received good reviews in the undervalued Young prodigiousthe adaptation of a novel by Michael Chabon. And there was a gap in the cinema of superheroes before it to be what it is today, when he made Rachel Dawes in Batman Begins. In the next installment of the saga Maggie Gyllenhaal was left with his role, despite the fact that initially Christopher Nolan wanted to her. Then, in 2008, Holmes only appeared in headlines for the reasons most pilgrims, for example, the course “labor silent”, which would have forced you to have Tom Cruise in keeping with the precepts of Scientology. It has already been a decade, and Holmes still has not been shaken at all the sequelae of that chapter of his life. Who knows, maybe now yes yes.