Juan Manuel González – Review: ‘Hellboy’ (2019), with David Harbour and Milla Jovovich – Digital Freedom

The new film dedicated to Hellboy, cartoon character created by Mike Mignolawas born in the middle of a complicated crossroads. Not only exist in that elusive terrain half way between the sequel and the remake with respect to the two films of Guillermo del Toro, which by the way also took their licenses with respect to the original material, but also for trying to combine his new character badass and desmitificador to a public that seems to ascribe the authorship of the character, the hallowed maker of The Shape of the Water.

I must say that the new work of Neil Marshall, author less “chic” than Del Toro, but the signer of a cornerstone of the horror as The Descent and series B disfrutonas as Centurion or Doomsday (and some spectacular chapters of Game of Thrones) don’t just solve their own problems, which in the Spanish version adds an additional one: what opens here is a watered-down version, with less violence and gore digital, maybe this time it would be necessary to reinforce the new identity of a film character’s, the further away the better of the fairy tale tragic of the mexican. But from there, the film is worthy of the tremendous drubbing from critics and the public received in the USA (where the box office has been disastrous) mean deep different.

For a start, this Hellboy billed by a English and set mainly in London, has a british accent and not a mexican. The spirit tragic character disappears, in part, but not all, in a nihilistic cocktail of arthurian legend and christian liturgy in the key of black comedy action that assumes their own and bastard nature, not too far to the mestizo Hellboy, and that it is ,in fact, so faithful to the original material of Mignola as to the foundations of visual seated by The Bull. His way of embracing the grotesque, yes, it is different, and it is noted already in the preface (a parody of a fairy tale magic), and two minutes later, he enunciates the own Hellboy in… a quadrilateral mexican!, something that could be (if they’re bad) a direct provocation to the director to whom have been attributed the authorship of the character, and to those who do not name more on this text, or simply a testimony of the communicating vessels between the three fictions, if you prefer a way more analytical. In any case: “I listen to heavy rock and your such a shit music hippy”, says Hellboy before the usual somanta de palos to the vampire border.

David Harbour as Hellboy | Vertex Film

Those words percuten along an adventure that progresses to jerky, where pieces from the personal past of the guy, hell try to combine with the new threat (Milla Jovovicha much underused but excellent) in an awkward and hasty, and in which the cause-and-effect and coincidences pile up with no time for a proper mental reconstruction, that is, if this is possible. But the film has too many strokes of humour and shootings macarras, and a good number of findings visual that will keep you entertained your audience, not to mention a conception cynical, punk, and nihilistic of his characters that is refreshing if one adjusts expectations. Marshall still reserves a couple of blows paródicos certainly sit badly to the fanboy Marvel: on the one hand, it includes a transcript hallucinogen Captain America embodied by the impossible Thomas Haden Church which reinforces the pulp of the adventure, adding notes of comic war, but at the same time parodying the effect of the megafranquicia of superheroes in the spectator; and on the other a parody of the scene’s most iconic The Labyrinth of the Faun (again, Guillermo del Toro, whom we promised not to name) but in a key that is certainly distinct and in the open gore. There is still more: the final moment where Excalibur and Merlin enter the stage is a sequence of poorly finished off and submitted, but in essence it is extremely desmitificadora and, therefore, receiving all the content that holds the film.

And is that so much noise it is a little difficult to discern the centre of the film, although this has something to do with the repression of the monster inside and how the refusal to live with the evil (that exists, and it is evident that there is) it generates threat even worse. The annihilation of the monster (inside and outside) is not the solution, says the new Hellboy, as is also the assumption without reservations of a popular legend that, in turn, is claimed in our society. Hellboy it is a film of making a hasty, from writing the script to postproduction, deeply flawed even in its own terms, but it is one that assumes its nature as a material of knockdown with sincerity and that has more to contribute than what has been said.