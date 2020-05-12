John Cena and Victoria Justice will be co-hosting the Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards it is filled with beauty and strength with the participation of the super star Victoria Justice and the huge wrestler John Cena to encourage the most anticipated event by all.

Victoria Justice is an actress, singer, dancer, and model, well known for her role of Lola in the series Zoey 101, then the protagonist of the famous series of Victorious as Tori Vega, Do You remember?.

While John Cena is a famous wrestler but this multi-faceted gentleman has not only dedicated to wrestling, but has dabbled in acting and now to the world of music. Loves japanese anime and a fan of the Star Wars saga.

Already missing bit for the big day, the Teen Choice Awards 2016 comes more loaded than ever. Who will be the winners of the surf board this year?. You can’t miss it.

