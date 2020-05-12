J Crew, one of the brands that dressed Michelle Obama, declared bankruptcy

The signature clothing retailer J. Crew, known for dressing former first lady, Michelle Obama, has been declared bankruptcy some days ago as a result of the fall of their turnover to the root of the pandemic of COVID-19although the company was dragging prior debts that have precipitated the decision.

The retail company has agreed with its lenders to convert a debt of about 1.650 million dollars in equity capital, and is preparing now for a financial restructuring. “As we seek to reopen our stores quickly and safely as possible, this restructuring, comprehensive financial should allow our business and our brands prosper in the years ahead”, pointed out in a note by the executive director of J. Crew, Jan Singer, who added that the goal is a sustainable development J. Crew long-term and ensure the “momentum” of the signature Madewell’s, one of its brands emerging, very popular among young people and that will continue to be part of the array.

J. Crew has also signed a loan of $ 400 million with its creditors in order to have cash flow and maintain operations throughout the process. Also, Singer moved that for the duration of the bankruptcy J. Crew would continue with relative normality of their services and day to day operations, especially the e-commerce, which represents half of their income, although with the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and with the sunset view on the re-opening of their shops when possible.

Founded in 1983, J. Crew is popular as a brand of elegance “preppy” which included sweaters in turtleneck, pants, chinos, jackets and t-shirts with pockets.

In the last few years has suffered problems of adaptability to the market as well as an increase of the debt to the extent that people change their consumption habits by chains of “fast fashion” and shopping on the internet.

Although J. Crew has already avoided bankruptcy in 2017 after to undertake changes in its structure, it is the first major retail company that is declared in bankruptcy by the crisis of the coronavirus.

