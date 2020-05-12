It’s official, Elle Fanning will be the icon of the brides of 2020

There are brides who dream of being princesses. Something that translates into dresses with skirts, voluminous necklines and fantasy, and yes, also decorations such as glitter, lace or flowers overlapping. In the past New York Bridal Week we discovered that designers such as Monique Lhuillier or Zuhair Murad try to modernize these patterns, to adapt them to the TWENTY-first century and promote the feminine silhouette without losing that magic that invites you to feel inside a fairy tale. But when it comes to finding the best source of inspiration for brides of 2020, nothing like looking at that idyllic world that are, in reality, the stories. What is the most inspiring? Maleficent, mistress of evilthe tape in which Elle Fanning becomes the princess Aurora.







The actress is, next to Angelina Jolie or Michelle Pfeiffer, one of the protagonists in the second installment of the Disney movie. A tape that has surprised with more of a design that could serve as an inspiration to the brides of 2020. One of them is the dress happily ever afterthe affectionate nickname with which she and Ellen Mirojnick, costume designer of the tape, you are directed to one of the models that the actress has shared on their social networks. The dress in question is added to one of the latest trends followed by designers to bridal in their latest proposals: play with necklines that reveal the shoulders. Something that firms like Carolina Herrera or Berta Bridal have shown in their collections, most recent. In addition, the skirt made with layers of tulle brings lightness to the silhouette that, in appearance, might seem too heavy. But this is not the only design that has taken Elle in the movie and that will inspire the brides of 2020.







Just dive in to the social networking profiles of the costume designer for the tape to discover another dress that, without a doubt, fall in love to the future brides. An appreciation that it also shares with Ellen Mirojnick, who has used the hashtag #princessbride to classify the design. It is a model with skirt type princess and round neckline that recalls, in some way, to the designs that Marchesa has proposed in its collection Spring 2020. And is that the dress, with something of a tail, is adorned by delicate flowers in 3Done of the appliques that have convinced the designers and influencers as Alexandra Pereira we chose this ornament for the day of your link. But it is not the only trend that we can find. If you like to stay abreast of the latest innovations that succeed among brides and guests, you will know that the designs with effect corset have convinced many women in the past few months. It is logical: they are flattering, they enhance the silhouette, they work with skirts, bulky and, to be perfected, they are particularly comfortable to carry with them all day. Do the final touch? The headdress of flowers that looks like the actress, ideal for brides who want to dispense with the veil.



