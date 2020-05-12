It unexpected! Shakira teamed up with Disney and this was the result

If there is an artist within the music industry that has known how to take advantage of your free time during the quarantine, that without a doubt is Shakira.

The singer not only are working from your home, it also takes care of their two children, spend quality time with your partner, did a course of philosophy, interviews, online journal, and even so it is presented in a virtual event of Disney.

Several weeks ago, Disney held a sort of virtual program where different artists have come forward to sing some song in particular that represents a movie recognized, and thus raise funds to help those most affected by the coronavirus. We already saw singing to Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Christina Aguilera, among others. Now it was the turn of the colombian.

The composer, through its account of Instagram with more than 66 million followers, revealed through a video that he sang a theme from the movie Zootopia.

Take a look at the performance of Try everything from Zootopia in #DisneyFamilySingalong, he wrote the entrepreneur at the foot of the recording.

In the same sense, the dancer he added that the transmission was made by @ABCNetwork and invited everyone to view the video in your biography.

In the video not only shows Shakira singing, they also highlight the important pieces of such a film, creating in this way the essence of childhood that represents Disney.