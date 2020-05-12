Intimate confessions of the actress, of Riverdale, Camila Mendes: “I Was drugged by someone who raped me”

September 16, 2019 7:51

The actress who plays the wealthy Veronica Lodge, Riverdale, tells his own experience from what is revealed in the series.

Riverdale, the successful series for Netflix, played by KJ Apa (like Archie Andrews), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) and Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), he caught the teen audience since its premiere in 2017.

Now from the platform Netflix, to days of premiering the fourth season, fans await with anxiety the next October 9 to continue the story of Veronica Lodge.

One of the protagonists of the series, Camila Mendez, has revealed that he was the victim of a sexual assault when he was studying at the university. The young actress Riverdaleof 25 years of age, spoke for the first time this delicate issue in an interview with the magazine Women’s Health.

The terrible episode happened during his first year at New York University’s Tisch School of Arts. Mendez stated that he had been drugged and violated sexually. “I had a very bad experience. I was drugged by someone who raped me. (…) I am coming out with my own experience to express how common are these crimes in the industry”, he confessed, but did not spoke further about the events.

Mendez said that her life had been quite eventful, since the divorce of his parents and the work of one of them caused that it should move twelve times, which brought various problems of adaptation.

“I moved constantly throughout my childhood and adolescence, it was a bit traumatic. Constantly you’re saying goodbye to people, and you stir it all the time your identity. When you begin to feel that you connect with a group of people, an environment and a home, everything looks out of balance when you are taken to another city”, he explained.

The actress also revealed that after the traumatic experience of the university, began to seek stability, and that from there leads a life fairly routine. In fact, when you must travel by the demands of their career, choose to stay always in the same hotels and eat in the same restaurants.

The confession of Mendez is not the first cast Riverdale: another actress had told in 2017 that also had been abused. This is Lili Reinhart, who wrote on his Tumblr account that a co-worker tried to force her to have sex when she was a teenager.

Reinhart, age 22, recounted: “I have the need to share a story of my own experience, in which a man in a position of power used that power to try to take advantage of me”, begins the posting.

“He had a role (in the project) much more important than mine… it had more power. If he said something, suddenly the production would stop… there would be people left without a job. I would be seen as a diva dramatic and no one would have wanted to work with me again”, confessed.

Source: RPP news