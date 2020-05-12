In this way, Kris Jenner, prepares for the arrival of their tenth grandchild

The matriarch of the clan Kardashian and tv star in its own right, Kris Jenner, is looking forward to the expected day that you can see the face of his tenth grandchild: nothing less than the fourth son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who will reach the world is expected to the next month of may.

But beyond the understandable emotion, also an entrepreneur, he has not hesitated to joke on the legion of grandchildren who have already have and the difficulties that poses to be able to devote time to all, expressing at the same time his surprise at the speed with which their children have been expanding the media family in recent times.

“Isn’t it exciting? We are talking about the number 10, my tenth grandchild! Note that I used to complain when there was a grandmother, and I wondered: ‘But how is that nobody in this house is going to have a baby? Can anyone give me a grandchild?’. And now it seems that suddenly I’ve opened a faucet and don’t stop leaving grandchildren. But what have I done?”,said Kris in an interview on radio australia ‘Kyle & Jackie O’.

Regardless of the spontaneity with which it has spoken about his intense domestic life, Kris Jenner has not made any reference to the rumors that take weeks to circulate on the chance that, this year, will receive also the one that would be his eleventh grandchild: a hypothetical second shoot of the couple formed by his daughter Kylie and the rapper Travis Scott.

“Want another baby, that is something that the two are very clear. Travis, who is currently on tour, but also Kylie have begun to clear their calendars for the next few months to be able to plan the arrival of your second bundle. They are determined to go back to being parents sooner rather than later”, revealed a source to the magazine People less than a week ago.