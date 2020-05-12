“I would get the service of Serena Williams – Alize Cornet build your perfect player

Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are among the best players in the sport. However, none of them is perfect.

Each player has an attribute both strong as weak. Imagine if you had a tennis player that had the best qualities of all. The idea is to combine the best attributes of all the players along the story in a single entity,

The former world number 11 Alize Cornet revealed why certain shots and their anatomies combine to form your perfect player.

EssentiallySports gave Cornet the task of building a tennis player perfect, depending on against who has played in his career. The French did not hesitate to choose to itself for the attribute of fighting spirit. Subsequently, he did a pretty good job when choosing the best trait of their fellow professionals.

“I don’t know what would keep me from myself! Keep my fighting spirit because I think that is pretty good. Then, the rest, it would take the physical form of Simona Halep. Get the service of Serena, definitely, and his power too, because yes, it is impressive, “ said Alize in our exclusive interview. “Quarantennis: uniting the strings broken”.

“What would? It is not easy, I’ve never thought of. Oh yes, you would get the right of Ash Barty, yes, that is wow. I love his overall game, but his forehand is wonderful. And what about backhand? There are many girls who have an upside-down beautiful, really is not easy. So, yes, perhaps, ” he added.

We insist that you should definitely include your volley in your perfect player, since that is one of the best on the tour. However, Cornet showed some modesty by choosing to Barty and her friend Petra Martic as the best voleibolista.

“Yes, perhaps I would stay with mine, no! Yes, Ashleigh Barty, she also has a great volley, Petra Martic is also a very good volley. I would say Petra. She is my friend, so I’d like to add it in my perfect player “, he concluded.

Do you agree with Alize Cornet? What would your perfect player?

Varun Khanna

MBA tech grad. Sport enthusiast | Writer by passion