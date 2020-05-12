The player at the top 10. Simona Halep spoke about the situation in the WTA Tour today. The player of Romanian origin believes that the situation is very good. “Also we can see many personalities, as different people from the tour.

Also mothers. Also adolescents. All, we should admire because we struggle with some things. Mentally, also. I can say that I really admire Serena Williams, who played four Grand Slam finals in the last five events.

Then, comes Vondrousova to an end. And also Barty, who won the first Grand Slam. Anisimova I won the French Open. I can not forget that. I think that is mixed in this moment, the WTA Tour.

I really enjoy it. You never know what to expect from a party. You have to be 100% focused. Whoever has the opportunity to give everything, give your best in every match, you have the opportunity to be on top. It is also good for me because I always have to be at 100%.

In the past six years, I have been at the top. Each player motivates me every time I play, whether it is someone over 30 or below 20. It is a good combination. I think that is good for everyone “





In the highlight of their season, Halep concluded: “Winning Wimbledon, I think that is all. I’m really proud of my performance there. I played my best tennis. I’d beaten great players.

I can say that was one of my best years so far. Even the year is not finished yet, but already does not matter in my opinion. I just want to thank that I finally was able to feel the grass field.

Before it was really hard to feel the game, feel the bounce of the ball. In addition, the crowd is very quiet there. I love that But then, to go to the US Open and have so many different things, it is difficult to adapt.

But I’m not disappointed to have lost so quickly in the US Open. Of course, I was sad, I was upset because I lost from the starting point. But I take the positive aspects of this year. The next year I’m confident that I can do something great again. I just have to be patient and work hard”