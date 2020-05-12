I Jennifer Lopez you are looking for the new Maddie Ziegler! (+ Photo)

The first steps of Jennifer Lopez in the show were as a dancer. Today, as one of the major stars of the world, is recognized also because of its impressive qualities that have to dance.

Because all that experience will put you in the relentless pursuit of the new Maddie Ziegler.

And is that J. Lo will be sworn in World of Dancea new reality show NBC in assessing talented dancers from different rhythms such as ballet, krump, tap, break dance and hip hop, among others. In addition, the name of Jennifer appears in the credits as executive producer of the show, from the hand of your company Nuyorican Productions.

“I identify with the struggle, passion, discipline, competition and the thrill of the dance. I am excited that with this show we can launch the career of a dancer and guide you towards the success”, revealed the star of 47 years in a report Variery.

In principle, we have estimated ten episodes that surely then we will be trapped for all that they will be willing to make the competitors to take home the grand prize of 1 million dollars!!

Also involved Napoleon and Tabitha D umothe choreography of the duo Nappytabswho have worked with Lopez at their residence in Las Vegas All I Have.

Jennifer showed their excitement with this new project, and a photo of the news that you shared on your Instagram, wrote: “ready to DANCE”.

We do, too!

