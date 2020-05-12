How they made their fortune in the Kardashian?

Copyright of the image

The series of reality show “Keeping up with the Kardashians“ (The Kardashian) has just returned for its 16th season, which means return to the screen the fights of the family and the blatant promotion of its products.

The program has been issued more than a decade. And the fortune of the family to grow in parallel.

Kylie Jenner -who, when the series began, she was only 9 years old – has now 21 and is a billionaire.

The debate about how Kylie Jenner became the multi-billion dollar “made itself” world’s youngest

With an estimated fortune of US$1,000 million, according to Forbes magazine, the tycoon’s make-up is, by far, the member most rich of the clan Kardashian, led by the “momager” (mother and manager) Kris Jenner.

But the rest of her sisters don’t spend life just looking for coins behind the sofa.

Kim Kardashian Westis a billionaire thanks to his own lines of beauty, perfumes and their “kimojis”; Kendall Jenner it is an international model of gateway; Khloe Kardashian has his own business of jeans, Good American; and the eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, benefits of product promotions and collaborations with entrepreneurs from the world of fashion.

Combining the personal and the professional with its incredible reach in the social networks turned out to be lucrative. The followers of the sisters with a total of 537 million people, which allows them to amass millions of dollars by exploiting pop culture.

Kim Kardashian, Ruby Rose and other celebrities “more dangerous” on the internet

Kylie Jenner made a fortune with her own line of cosmetics.





Alexander McKelvie, professor of business at the University of Syracuse in New York, USA, is of the opinion that the show is carefully guionizado.

“If one analyzes it, I would think that it is very spontaneous”, she told the BBC.

“But it is more likely to be written, planned and very well prepared to offer a clear message and convincing about what the producers and the family Kardashian want you to know about them.”

How did the Kardashian to make millions?

This season “Keeping up with the Kardashians” it is based on a “scandal” that involves Khloe Kardashian, his former spouse Tristan Thompson and a course “tangle” with the best friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

In the program, Khloe laments: “it Is horrible having to be so public. I’m not only a tv show. This is my life“.

At the time in which arose the alleged affair, the price of Jordy Lip Kit, a lipstick that was part of a collaboration between Klyie and Jordyn, it was discounted by 50%.

Soon it was sold out.

In an interview with the daily The New York TimesKylie Jenner said she didn’t know the price had been reduced, adding: “I would never do such a thing”.

But the fact is that the scandal generated sales.

“Essentially, their lives to the full are on the screen all the time and I think that makes them more reliable for certain consumers,” he told the BBC’s Alison Gaither, an analyst of the market of the beauty of the research firm Mintel.

In this first episode, audiences also saw a photo of Khloe for her firm jeans, Kim and Kylie discussing the collaboration of a perfume and the husband of Kim, the rapper Kanye West, speaking about their own projects.

Coincided with all of this the launch of the blog Kourtney Kardashian on healthy lifestyle Poosh, similar to the web site of Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop, but teaching a lot more skin.

Kourtney Kardashian (left) in this picture with Kim Kardashian West, has just launched his own blog.





Like almost all products of the Kardashian’s, Poosh was announced through the account of Instagram of Kourtney.

The signature jeans Khloe last year, and the line of cosmetics Kylie also based their success on that social network.

How’s life with make-up “Instagram” for a week (with not less than 25 products in the face)

“That better have done was take advantage of the truly his followers on the social networks to create a brand that they want, especially in the case of Kylie Jenner,” said Gaither.

When Kylie first released their lipsticks in November of 2015 could promote them to millions of fans directly through its account of Instagram, which meant that it was able to dispense with costs of marketing and get a instant reaction about what people liked and what is not.

Lewis Sheats, associate vice provost for entrepreneurship at the University of North Carolina, U.S., says: “If we think 20 years ago in which an entrepreneur receives feedback from 20 of your clients, I invite them to touch the product with your hands or to try it in a street stall, then interview them”.

“In social networks you can reach hundreds of thousands of people in a few seconds and get their impressions immediate about a concept”.

Have you made money the Kardashian?

Some of the businesses that the family has forged in his early days of fame, especially those who have to see the older sisters, Kourtney, Kim and Khloe, are not always obtained good sales.

The sisters were the face of a makeup brand called Khroma Beauty. But after its launch in 2012, the line was soon withdrawn from the stores for claims of copyright infringement.

It took the form of Kardashian Beauty, but even so the legal problems continued. It was only very recently when the family was able to save himself from the situation.

Among the first business of the family is in the clothing line Kardashian Kollection.





Also launched the Kardashian Kard, a credit card prepaid focused on the teen audience.

However, it was soon discarded after the then attorney general of Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal, said he was “deeply concerned” by the high fees of the card “combined with its appeal to young adults financially rough edges”.

But even now, not everything they touch turns to gold.

The time of Kendall Jenner as the face of Pepsi collapsed in a storm of anger after that performed by an advertisement that some criticized him for trivializing the movement Black Lives Matter.

Pepsi withdrew the announcement a day after its publication.

Kim Kardashian West, a mother of three (soon four), provoked the wrath of the Food and Drug Administration of the U.S. when promoted a drug against morning sickness.

And several members of the family were criticized for receiving money by promoting products to lose weight.

The presenter of BBC Radio 1’s Jameela Jamil, who made campaigns in favour of the body positivity -an online movement to empower women who don’t have “perfect bodies”- described Kim Kardashian West as “an influence terrible and toxic for young girls”.

What’s next for the family?

The current television contract of the family is in effect until this year, and in this moment it is not clear if the series will continue.

The figures of the last season declined, as the 1.3 million viewers who saw it on its premiere were reduced to 851.000 at the end.

The actress, activist and tv presenter Jameela Jamil criticized the Kardashian for promoting weight loss products.





If the program is close to its end, what will the family retain the same level of success?

“Without a doubt, there will be so much free publicity,” he answers, McKelvie.

“But they succeeded in finding other ways to stay in the media with false conflicts, whether of own production or not. And that is also free advertising”.

