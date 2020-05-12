How looks like the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes at the age of 11?

The little Suri is already a teen and, apparently, still is emerging as the next ?it girl? fashion

She is the daughter most similar to two of the most influential stars of Hollywood. With the eye of his father Tom Cruise, Suri11-year-old seemed to be enjoying the fashion department of a store next to his mother Katie Holmes.

Once more, mother and daughter enjoyed the shopping in the city of New York. Suri he made a choice extremely remarkable style when choosing a bag, very contrasting with the beautiful rose dress and red that I used.

The golden bag over-the-shoulder had a close sparkly, similar to the style of a bag Chanel, which is sold at 5,453 usd.

It is also very similar to the bags cushioned in gold, the signature Valentino, with a value of 1,550 dollars, which are made with buckles in gold, as sold by Mulberry, valued at 678 dollars.

Suri looked like a miniature version of her beautiful momwith your hair cut style bob and his swarthy complexion while wearing a huge bow pink. Though the striking resemblance with his father is undeniable!

Katie, 38 years old, proved to be inseparable from his young daughter, who took it from the shoulder while crossing the street.

The beauty of the actress Batman Begins he looked slender with a tight tank top, jeans, and sandals.

