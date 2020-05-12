Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting their fifth child

Marriage Baldwin is to be congratulated. Hilaria Baldwin has announced, excited again to be pregnant and expecting her fifth baby after suffering several miscarriages. “I’ll let the baby do the talking because I don’t have words to express what this sound makes us feel”, he pointed to the wife of Alec Baldwin in this note so special that he wanted to share with their followers. In the video she appears laying on a couch while listening to the baby’s heartbeat. “I have just received the good news that all is well and healthy for this kid. I wanted to share this with you. So, here we go again”.

A happy news comes after the yoga instructor mallorcan, of 36 years, lost two babies in just one year. The last time, the couple already knew it was a girl when they suffered the loss of her baby in the fourth month of pregnancy and noted that it was a very hard time for all of them, although were fortunate to have four other healthy children. Alec and Hilaria are parents of Carmen, of six years, Rafael Thomas, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, a year, while the actor Bitelchus also has another daughter, Ireland Baldwinborn of his marriage to Kim Basinger, who already is 24 years old.

Alec Baldwin he then shared a message with fans to talk about the wonderful woman at his side. “This woman is my best friend. I don’t know what my world would be if I wouldn’t have known and I would have formed my life with her”, confessed the actor along with his wife, who is recovering from the latest trauma.

Now afortunadamento Alec and Hilaria have good news to celebrate. The upcoming birth of your baby joins the past 3 April celebrated the 62 birthday of the actor and released a tender video surrounded by their four children singing happy birthday the actor Blue Jasmine. “I would like to be cooped up with you for ever”, said the interpreter, after Hilaria asked for your birthday wish as you continue the days of isolation in a full global pandemic by the coronavirus. The family shares your day-to-day while continuing the confinement and cheer up their followers with music, dance, cuisine and also yoga classes.



Alec and Hilaria met in February 2011 and in June 2012 they gave the ‘yes I want’ in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York. Since then, living among baby bottles, pacifiers and diapers and so feel very lucky. On the occasion of its fifth anniversary, the couple celebrated their “reboda” in an intimate ceremony held in the open air in the vineyards of the Wolfer Estate Winery, on Long Island, attended by their closest family and friends, among them, the three older children of the couple, -Carmen, Raphael and Leonardo, as well as Ireland, the daughter that the actor had with Kim Kasinger.



