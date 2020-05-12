Halep explains the reason why the ATP and WTA should be merged

The proposal made by Roger Federer weeks ago about a possible merger between ATP and WTA is still kicking. Simona Halepnumber 2 in the world, he explained the arguments by those who considered this initiative as very positive for the world of tennis. “It would strengthen a lot of our sport because it would be united around a single institution, with much more power. Have a single product, a single brand around which to work together, it would help to get out of this crisis to the tennis. Men and women at the same level of promotion, with the same opportunities and same rewards. It would be great to get to that and be with the champions boys,” said the Romanian-words collected by TennisActu.