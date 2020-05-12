From the sofa recommended series and movies that are tendency on Netflix

The first trend is the series “Almost happy”

Almost Happy | Season 1 | official Trailer | Netflix (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6jZxkDe3Uw(/embed)

Despite being a successful radio host, Sebastian did not find happiness by the difficult relationship with his former wife, the love of his life.

The second trend is the movie “dangerous Lies”

Dangerous lies, starring Camila Mendes | official Trailer | Netflix (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgsxzehrTdE(/embed)

Katie (Mendes) and Adam (Jessie T. Usher), are a young married couple who barely manages to level financial in Chicago. She serves tables at a café while he works as a teacher. After an unexpected twist, Katie works as the caretaker of a lonely and rich (Elliott Gould). Imagine the rest, with the couple deep in debt and the old man ricachón.

The third trend is the movie “Vacation”

Holiday – Official Trailer HD (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS3i1Kt_y7Q(/embed)

A family is on a trip in the united States to visit an amusement park. The husband, Rusty Grinwold, wants to follow the example of his father and strengthen this way the bonds that unite the members of the family, composed by his wife, his two children and him.

The fourth trend is the series of “I never”

I never | official Trailer | Netflix (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4d0DxHmn8E(/embed)

I never is a series of dramatic comedy tv web american which premiered on April 27, 2020 in the streaming platform Netflix.?? Is starring actress tamil-canadian Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and produced by Mindy Kaling, and Lang Fisher

The fifth trend is the number “3 meters above the sky”

Three meters above the sky: series (in SPANISH) | official Trailer | Netflix (embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sES3_BCNqRQ(/embed)

In Barcelona, two young people who belong to opposite worlds are known. He is a handsome man and problematic with violent tendencies named Hugo (‘H’), and she is a girl well call Babi. Hugo and Babi will live an intense relationship with that will learn what it means the first love.

Florence Rose and Marito Altamirano are going to tell you all of the facts and why you have to see them