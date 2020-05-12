First trailer of The secret of Marrowbone, with Anya Taylor-Joy

The screenwriter Sergio G. Sánchez (The orphanage, The impossible) makes the leap as a director The secret of Marrowbone, a thriller that promises to keep us glued to the seat and which has premiered its first trailer.

The history of The secret of Marrowbone it is set in rural America in 1969. Four young brothers, Jack, Billy, Jane, and the little Sam and his mother, Rose, come to the abandoned house of Marrowbone. This family flees to England, leaving behind a father is violent and a criminal past, with the hope of beginning a new life in a place where no one knows them.

Soon engaging in a friendship with Allie, a local girl who brings light to their sad lives. However, Rose dies unexpectedly, leaving their children alone and without resources. The brothers decide to bury their mother in the garden and keep his death in secret, so they could not separate them or send them back to England. But as you try to survive, hiding from the world and no other place to go, a threatening presence begins to haunt the old house.

The secret of Marrowbone is starring Anya Taylor-Joy, George Mackay, Mia Goth, Charlie Heaton, Matthew Stagg and Kyle Soller. The film opens in cinemas on the 27th of October.